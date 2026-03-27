Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: Spring 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about an Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date between now and the end of the spring?

Of course, we probably do not need to say this, but we would love nothing more to learn something more about the murder-mystery show before too long. We know that this is around the time that it is at least in production … so what exactly is going on here?

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Well, this is where we should note that you will see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez back working on the series before too long. The producers have made it known for a while that season 6 would start filming in London this spring and this has not changed.

What does still feel unclear here is just when we will actually see the end product, which revolves mostly on the death of Tina Fey as Cinda Canning. After all, filming is starting a little bit later this year than the past few, and while we’d love to hope that it will be back this fall, are we really able to say much with certainty? Not at present anyway.

So as for what we could learn this spring…

It really just comes down to this: New guest roles! Given that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are heading overseas, we do tend to think that they are going to encounter a new array of faces as opposed to some of those they’ve come to care for at the Arconia. We should get a lot of cast announcements once we get into April or May, and hopefully we will learn more about some of the parts at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Only Murders in the Building and what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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