The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8: More on Josh Dallas role

The next episode of The Hunting Party on NBC is almost here, and let’s just say that this one is going to be something special … and also twisted. After all, the title adversary in Elliot Carr is going to be played by Josh Dallas, which marks a wonderful reunion between him and his former Manifest co-star Melissa Roxburgh.

Of course, this is where we should note that this is hardly going to be the same relationship we saw on that show. After all, there they were family. Here, however, they are adversaries. Bex and her team are tracking down Carr, an escapee from the Pit who has done some absolutely terrible things.

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With all of that being said, is he necessarily the same guy he once was? That’s where things get complicated. Speaking per TV Insider, Dallas notes that his time in the Pit “rewired him. They put him through a brutal treatment where he’s repeatedly marched to his own execution only to have it called off at the last possible second. Over and over and over again…for years. And it broke him in a very specific way, so he comes out… altered. And when he’s out, what’s scary is he’s not simply ‘back to his old ways.’ His psychology has shifted. The obsession is still there. The craft, the ritual, the need to dominate.”

Is it going to be strange seeing Dallas and Roxburgh have this sort of dynamic? Absolutely, but we are very-much excited from a nostalgia point of view to see this play out. We tend to think this is just a one-episode gig, but it would still be fun to see these actors work together again down the road. Fingers crossed…

Related – Get more details on the next two The Hunting Party episodes right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8?

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