Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC, March 26, 2026?

Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC? We are certainly aware that in some ways, the schedule as of late has been confusing. Is that about to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s just start things off here with the bad news: There is no installment of Melissa Roxburgh series tonight. What is the reason for that? Well, the rather simple explanation right now is that the powers-that-be at the network want to keep it on the same schedule as Law & Order as well as SVU. This helps to secure some stability, but it does remain to be seen if it will help it secure a season 3 renewal. The network has yet to figure that out, and we do think that they will by the time it gets to May. (The first season has performed rather well over on Netflix, but will that matter?)

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So while you do wait to see The Hunting Party return, we can at least hand down a few more details all about what is to come. If you look below, you can learn more about not just the April 2 installment, but also the one that airs after the fact on April 9.

Season 2 episode 8, “Elliot Carr” – Bex and the team hurry to catch Elliot Carr, a high-end shoemaker and serial killer known as the Connecticut Cobbler; Elliot has a fresh approach that the team must figure out before more people find themselves flayed.

Season 2 episode 9, “Colette Akins” – Haunted by the voice of her dead mortician father, Colette Akins terrorizes the community where she once lived; while new bodies pile up, Bex and the team discover a strange connection that all of Colette’s targets share.

There are still a few more stories to come the rest of the way, so we hope that within these stories, there are going to be a few more teases as to what the home stretch of the season will look like. We can only hope…

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party when season 2 returns on NBC?

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