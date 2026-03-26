Dexter: Resurrection season 2 spoilers: A new (epic!) script tease

For those who are not aware, production on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is going to be starting up soon — and we already have it on good authority that it is going to be epic.

Are some of the expectations for it already through the roof? 100%, but also for good reason. Just remember that season 1 proved to be endlessly entertaining, a combination of great casting, storytelling, and a setting that allowed the show to have a distinct tone. It actually felt more like the original than the polarizing New Blood, and it is our hope that it will last for many more years.

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Based at least on what some of the cast is saying right now, it does feel like season 2 has a chance to be every bit as good as the first. In a post on his Instagram Stories (per Screen Rant), here is some of what Dominic Fumusa (who plays Detective Oliva) had to say:

“Here’s all I will say – I’ve started reading the new scripts for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection and I am in awe of every writer who has figured out a way to blow your minds in every ep!!!! You are not ready!!!!!!”

How can you read that and not get excited? We know that there will be a new Big Bad in season 2, whether it be the mysterious New York Ripper or someone else entirely. Meanwhile, we do wonder if we are going to see more of Quinn or Masuka given the fact that Angel’s death is likely the sort of thing that will eventually cause big ripples. Dexter has managed to protect himself for the time being but as we have seen so many times over the years, that only works for so long.

Related – When could we end up seeing Dexter: Resurrection season 2 air?

What are you most eager to eventually see heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 2 when it does arrive?

Do you have any specific hopes at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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