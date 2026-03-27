Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, March 27, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love the crime drama back! Last week there was a big break in the action due in part to the NCAA Tournament, so is that about to continue?

Well, without further ado, we should just answer that with an unfortunate yes. We are going to be stuck waiting a little while longer to see the cast and crew back, with the planned return at the moment being on April 3. The reason for this is (still) tied to college basketball, and longtime Blue Bloods viewers are well-aware of this scheduling quirk already. This is, after all, something that happens every single year!

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So while you do wait to see Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast back, we are at least eager to share more details for the next two episodes! Go ahead and take a look below…

Season 1 episode 13, “Beautiful Broken Things” – A drive-by shooting at the church pulls Lena and Danny into the complicated past of one of Reverend Peters’ associates. Meanwhile, Mae faces painful revelations about her family, the team manages internal friction and grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) comes to visit, on the CBS Original Series “BOSTON BLUE,” Friday, April 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 14, “Blood Chemistry” – Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston’s young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges, on the CBS Original Series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see on Boston Blue when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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