Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, March 27, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? Of course, after the hiatus brought on by the NCAA Tournament last week, we do not blame anyone who wants more at this point.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with some news that a lot of people may not like to hear — the hiatus continues, at least for a little while longer. The plan at this point is for the show to return on Friday, April 3 with a story titled “The Finest,” one that will mark an epic crossover between it and Fire Country. Hopefully, that will help to make up for the fact that college basketball is keeping it off the air!

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Do you want to learn a little bit more now on what lies ahead? We are more than happy to help! All you have to do is look below…

Season 1 episode 13, “The Finest” – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case, on part one of the two-hour SHERIFF COUNTRY and FIRE COUNTRY cross over event. SHERIFF COUNTRY airs Friday, April 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streams on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr and Jules Latimer guest star.

Season 1 episode 14, “Show of Force” – During Edgewater’s Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Learn even more about the big Sheriff Country crossover right now

What do you most want to see when Sheriff Country returns with new episodes on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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