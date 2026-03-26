Love Story season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Following the end of Love Story season 1 this week, is there a chance that a season 2 happens down the road at FX? Or, is this meant to be a one-and-done anthology following on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette?

Well, the first thing to note here is that much of this series is idea-based. If there is another famous story that the producers are interested in adapting, we could easily see that coming to pass. However, we also do not want to sit here and say with the utmost confidence that anything more is guaranteed, either. This is an anthology and just by virtue of that, there could be huge gaps between seasons or nothing more altogether.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If there is a major reason we tend to think there is going to be more of the show, it really comes down to the fascinating Ryan Murphy and his team seem to have to telling these stories about famous people. This is the same person who has done series like Feud, American Crime Story, American Sports Story, and then on the far darker side of things, Monster over on Netflix. This is why we would be surprised if nothing else comes up.

With all of that being said, though, there is not anything more etched in stone when it comes to the future of this brand, at least for the time being. That could easily change over the next few months, though, depending on how FX and Hulu really gauge the show’s viewership. This is a hard thing to really look at from the outside looking in, given that streaming services have no obligation to share a lot of their viewership totals publicly. The vast majority of the time, we are really just forced to make guesses when it comes to total audience size.

Following Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, do you want to see more of the anthology?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







