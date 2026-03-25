The Madison season 2 premiere date: When to expect reveal

We are now a few days removed from The Madison season 1 ending on Paramount+, and hasn’t the time blown by? A part of this is of course due to the way in which the streaming service scheduled the first season, and it remains unclear if that was a successful strategy or not.

If there is at least one thing we do know at present, it is simply that the series is not only coming back for more, but that the entirety of the first season has already been filmed. It is nice to not have to worry about any of that and instead, we really just have to wait and see what the powers-that-be decide when it comes to bringing the Michelle Pfeiffer drama back.

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Now if there is one thing that we can go ahead and state immediately, it is this: Paramount is not going to rush anything along here. Because they already have season 1 eligible for the upcoming Emmy and Golden Globes cycles, we tend to think that they will wait to release season 2 until 2027. In the meantime, they have have some early discussions about whether or not they want a third season based on early ratings. It can be rather nice to have some of these discussions far in advance, mostly so that you can really make it easier on yourself from a programming side down the road.

When will the actual season 2 premiere date be announced?

More than likely either this fall or in the first month or two of the new year. They will give themselves, most likely, a two-month lead-up period to better promote the next chapter. Perhaps the most intriguing question to us is whether or not they are going to utilize the same release strategy they did for season 1 — whether it be the Saturday airings or streaming three episodes a week, these are very unusual trends for Paramount shows.

Related – See more of what we know regarding The Madison season 2

What do you want to see moving into The Madison season 2, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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