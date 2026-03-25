Age of Attraction season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the season 1 finale over at Netflix, will there be an Age of Attraction season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the line already for this particular dating series?

Well, the first thing we really should do is remind ourselves that there are a lot of people out there who may not have even heard of the series yet, which makes sense mostly because there are about a thousand programs out there at any given time. Here is how the streaming service is currently describing it: “Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates, but will the years come between them? In this new Unscripted social-experiment dating series, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, a group of daters will discover whether love is truly ageless.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more reality TV reactions and reviews!

So where do things stand behind the scenes? Well, there are some reasons for optimism beginning with the simple fact that there is some active casting happening, though this is often done in advance out of mere optimism for a renewal. The truth here is that shows like Age of Attraction often operate differently than scripted entities; we have seen full seasons of Love is Blind film in secret before they are officially announced!

Given how much Netflix has invested in the reality dating space, we do believe that they will give this show at least one more season in the hopes that it can turn into something big. After all, it does allow them to branch out more into a number of other properties. Our feeling is that come later this year, a lot more will be made clear, and for the producers, season 1 was a great chance to look and see what parts of the story worked and beyond that, what parts could be tweaked to a certain extent.

Do you want to see an Age of Attraction season 2 happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







