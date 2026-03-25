Cross season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Cross season 3 between now and the end of the spring? Make no mistake that even with the second season only recently done and dusted, there is still a whole lot more to look forward to.

After all, just remember for a moment that Prime Video has already greenlit the next chapter of the story and within that, we are another step closer to seeing it happen. Are there still a lot of boxes that need to be checked? Unfortunately yes, with the biggest one being getting a lot of these episodes in the can.

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So for the remainder of the spring, the only advice that we really have is to be patient. We would be surprised if Cross returns before next spring, and that basically means that we are going to be spending a great stretch of time here simply sitting back and waiting to see Prime Video hand out more news. The thing we are probably most grateful for at this point is simply the fact that we do not have to worry about the long-term future, as season 3 is almost certainly not the final one. All signs still suggest that this show is incredibly successful, and the Amazon-owned streaming service does appear to be really invested in trying to continue these action-oriented adaptations. Remember that they have this show, Reacher, Ballard, and even Scarpetta. They are clearly building a specific brand.

For now, there is plenty of time to simply go back and re-watch season 2 — or, why not work further to get some other viewers on board? All of this could be helpful to getting future seasons.

Related – Get some more news on Cross and what is to come

What are you most want to see moving into Cross season 3 when it does arrive?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

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