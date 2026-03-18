Cross season 3 premiere date hopes, renewal news

Following the big finale today on Prime Video, we do not blame anyone who wants some more news on Cross season 3 — and we have a lot to share within!

First and foremost, let’s just start off by noting that this morning, the folks over at the Amazon-owned streaming service made it abundantly clear that the Aldis Hodge adaptation is going to be coming back for another chapter. This is hardly a surprise but at the same time, it is certainly news that we welcome.

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In a statement confirming the news, here is what Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios had to say:

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling … Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

As for when a season 3 could premiere…

The biggest thing that we will hope for at this point is a fast turnaround for one simple reason — production will be starting before too long! We wouldn’t be shocked at all in the event that the third season launches in 2027, whether that be the spring or the summer. A lot will come down to when filming wraps and beyond that, when the powers-that-be decide that they have room on the schedule. After all, they do not necessarily have to rush anything along here. What matters most is nailing the story, and we have seen over the years that viewers will be patient for something they consider to be high-quality.

What do you think about us getting Cross season 3 renewal over at Prime Video?

When do you think that the series will return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

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