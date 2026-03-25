Paradise season 2 episode 8: Sterling K. Brown on finale expectations

In a few days the Paradise season 2 finale is going to officially arrive over at Hulu — so just how crazy are things going to become?

First and foremost, let’s just begin with a reminder that basically everything is falling apart at the same time and from a viewership perspective alone, that is pretty darn awesome. Just consider where we are! Oxygen is being cut off from the bunker, Link and his group want to eliminate Alex, and there is a chance that everything will culminate in a huge cliffhanger that sets the stage for an eventual season 3.

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So what sort of reaction is Sterling K. Brown expecting to get from this particular chapter? Well, speaking to Collider, he notes a few things while also comparing it to a TV classic:

There’ll be a few screams. I think it’s good. I think it’s a solid ending to a season and it’s a good launch into a third season. And it does. The way he pitched it to me in the very beginning, each season it felt almost like The Wire, how The Wire sort of reinvented itself. You start with the corner boys, then you go to the shores, then you go to the politics of it all. But it’s all part of the same world, but from a different angle each time. And our show is like that, but it also just keeps getting bigger. It keeps getting bigger. And I don’t want to say too much because it’s really good, guys. Listen, let me tell you. You have an opportunity to do something of value. I remember when I did OJ and I was like, oh man, I got nominated for awards and it’s FX…

Given the work that Sterling has done over the years, we do feel confident that if he says something is good, we 100% believe him. It is really darn hard not to!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including what else is going to be coming

What do you most want to see moving into the Paradise season 2 finale when it arrives?

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