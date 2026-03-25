Scarpetta season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Now that you’ve had a little bit of time in order to settle in on the season 1 run of Scarpetta on Prime Video, why not look more towards season 2? Is there more to be excited about here?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that the Nicole Kidman series is, shockingly, already doing work on the next chapter of its story. Even though it has not been on the air for a long period of time, that’s now slowing anyone down! Prime Video clearly had a lot of confidence in the end product and that makes it that much easier for us to have confidence in whatever the future here may hold.

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Now that we have said all of this, none of it does translate to us getting more news on Scarpetta in the relatively near future. Based on where things currently stand, it is our general thought that we are going to be lucky to have any sort of substantial news to share at some point before we get to at least the fall — and it could still be even longer than that! There is no immediate hurry to rush anything just based on the schedule we have seen so far.

So for now, we would argue that the only thing you are likely to get about the show this spring is something more related to casting and if we are lucky, maybe another nugget or two on the overall story. Because we are still dealing with a super-high-quality product here, being patient for the rest should not be that difficult. Also, we are not looking at a show here that is going to make us wait forever between seasons. All things considered, we should be able to see a fairly quick turnaround.

What do you most want to see moving into Scarpetta season 2, no matter when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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