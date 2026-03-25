Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 18 spoilers: April Fools

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 18 arrive — are you prepared for a good time?

Well, we do tend to think it is worth a reminder here that we are going to be seeing the story air on April Fools Day, which means it is pretty perfect for the story to be about the holiday within itself. There is going to be a lot of hijinks that come as a result, and we also tend to think that this could lead to some unfortunate problems at the same time. After all, we all know a person who sometimes takes the pranks a little bit too far, and that can happen on an even grander scale when you’re dealing with kids — people who do not always know where the limit is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

It’s April Fools’ Day, and while the Abbott teachers suffer pranks, Gregory makes a plan to make it through the day.

Ultimately, we tend to think that comedy will be at the focus of everything here, but who knows? Going through an experience like this holiday is going to be enough to bring all the different teachers together. We do always think that one of the biggest bonding mechanisms that exists within this show is the simple fact that the teachers and staff can share precisely what it is that they are going through.

We are of course also getting closer to the end of the season and by virtue of that alone, we also do think than when it comes to personal subplots, you are going to see a few different things escalate in one way or another. Don’t they almost half to?

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 18 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do that, come back here — there are so many other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







