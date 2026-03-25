NCIS season 23 episode 14: Who will be the next Director?

It may not be the easiest thing to discuss in many ways, but there is something big to wonder about as we prepare for NCIS season 23 episode 14. Who will be the new Director of the agency in the wake of Leon Vance’s death?

If you have watched the promo for what is ahead, then you have seen the rest of the cast giving a toast to their late boss — there are still emotional moments ahead where they reflect on his life and legacy. However, at the same time time this is an agency that has a particular function, and that means being prepared for whatever circumstance comes. Murders and/or other crimes do not stop just because the Director is dead.

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From where we sit, we would not be surprised if the show actually does something similar to what they have when losing other regulars, taking some time and testing out different dynamics. We saw this in particular for a brief period after Ziva’s departure before Ellie Bishop settled in. There could be some “interim directors” put in place while NCIS looks for a permanent replacement.

Why not McGee?

This is going to be a really interesting line for the show to tow. On a personal level, it is easy to root for Tim getting the job just because he’s earned it in his 20+ seasons on the job. He’s also briefly sat in that chair in the past! The problem here is a creative one, given that making him the boss would mean less Sean Murray every week. A big part of the series is about watching the agents in the field, and there is simply not as much action or crime-solving associated with watching someone in that position all of the time. Rocky Carroll did a fantastic job making it compelling for as long as he did.

Related – Why did Carroll leave NCIS with the 500th episode?

Who do you think is going to be the new director on NCIS moving forward?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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