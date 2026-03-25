NCIS season 23 spoilers: Could Rocky Carroll still return after Vance death?

As we do continue to mourn and feel all of the feelings following tonight’s NCIS episode, this is a chance to look towards the future. In particular, is there going to be a chance to see more of Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance down the road?

The obvious thing that we do have to note here is that the Director is dead. This is not a show looking to magically revive people. However, we have seen already that there are still ways to use people even after they are gone, including an appearance from Adam Campbell as the younger version of Ducky. Anything is possible in the world of TV, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

Well, what we can say here is that while Rocky is gone from NCIS as a main cast member, he will be back as a director. Speaking to TVLine, he had the following to say about whether he was reflective shooting his final scenes:

I was. But honestly, a month later, after we shot the episode, I was back in the director’s chair directing an episode. As soon as this episode was laid out and introduced to me, it was followed up with, “We’d still love for you to come back and direct more episodes.” So it didn’t feel as final. And you know, we’ve also cornered the market on bringing characters back in flashbacks. We call them “ghost stars.” We have more ghost stars on our show than anybody. If one of the writers next season needs somebody with sage advice somewhere, you can always have a flashback where [Vance] is talking to somebody. I might be more busy as a ghost than in real life.

Related – See more of what is coming entering the next NCIS episode

Are you going to miss Vance on NCIS, and do you think we will see him again?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







