Shrinking season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see Shrinking season 3 episode 10 over on Apple TV, will the stakes be a little bit higher than ever?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there are only two episodes left this season! Is it a little weird for there to be an 11-episode season? Sure, especially in an era where people often like to do something around 8, 10, or 12 installments in a given season. Ultimately, we tend to think that this was just story-driven more so than anything else. You want to end where things feel right and from there, carry it over to a season 4. (The Jason Segel comedy has already been renewed.)

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So what is coming up story-wise? To get a few more details on that very thing, check out the Shrinking season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The gang celebrates Alice’s graduation, as Jimmy struggles with unresolved feelings. Liz and Derek differ on what their future should look like.”

Alice’s graduation is of course an enormous stepping stone into her entire future, and certainly something we are more than a little bit easer to watch play out. Jimmy will of course be emotional, as any parent would in this situation. In general, though, we tend to think that a lot of this episode will work to set the stage for the finale, which could also be about big changes. Just consider what we have seen already here, whether it be Gaby contemplating her career path, Jimmy trying to date, Paul deciding that he is going to enter a new phase of his life, and even Louis deciding that it is time to move forward.

Why does a show this funny also have to make us so emotional? Well, consider that to be the Shrinking way for the most part.

What are you most excited to see heading into Shrinking season 3 episode 10 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

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