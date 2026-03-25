Is Rocky Carroll leaving NCIS, and is Leon Vance dead?

Is Rocky Carroll leaving NCIS following the events of the 500th episode, and have we seen the end of the character Leon Vance?

Well, we knew that this episode was going to be memorable and beyond that, there were going to be some seismic twists at the center of it. We thought there was a chance that Vance would be fired, but that wasn’t exactly what happened. Instead, the show hit us with one of the bigger fake-outs it ever has in the history of the show. Vance’s central discussion for much of the series was actually a dream from the afterlife. Leon was gunned down close to the end of the investigation, and the conversation he was actively having was beyond the grave … and to a younger version of Ducky, who disguised himself at first.

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Carroll had been a part of NCIS for well over a decade, and was one of the longest-serving regulars beyond Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen. The character did die a hero, and also found a way to ensure that the agency eventually found a way back. That is his final legacy: He managed to bring it back from the brink, even though it did not appear like that was possible for a while.

In the end, you have to give credit to showrunner Steven D. Binder and the writers here for delivering what has to be one of the more stunning twists in the show’s history, and also something reminiscent of a famous episode of Scrubs featuring Brendan Fraser. Because the show doesn’t typically utilize twists like this for the sake of their narrative, it worked — you didn’t see it coming, and we’re going to be choked up about it for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next NCIS

What did you think about tonight’s NCIS, and also the death of Leon Vance?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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