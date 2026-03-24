Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8: Who is the Ferryman?

We imagined that at some point on Memory of a Killer season 1, we would have a chance to meet the Ferryman. However, who would’ve thought we would learn their identity two episodes before the finale?

Ultimately the more that we think about it, honestly it makes a lot of sense for it to be FBI Agent Grant. After all, Gina Torres is a fantastic performer, so why not give her one of the most important roles of the season? Beyond just that, episode 8 outlined further some of her motivations, including a determination to get justice — even if it goes beyond the typical nature of the job.

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What this reveal does from here is set the table for the rest of Memory of a Killer to be even more intense than it was already going to be. It allows for every interaction between Grant and Angelo the rest of the way to be more meaningful, especially as we contend with the weight of some of their words. Will it be wrapped up in the finale? We honestly tend to think so, mostly because it feels like the sort of arc destined to do just that.

With that being said, we are still curious to see how a show like this in general can work long-term, largely because memory plays such a major part of it and as so many out there are likely aware, these can easily fade. How much could Angelo eventually remember, and also, how many shadows of the past are going to work their way back into the present? That is the nature of the beast with the profession like what we have at the heart of the show.

Related – Learn more entering the next Memory of a Killer episode

What did you think about the big reveal at the heart of Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates ahead the rest of the way.

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