Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look in the direction of Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 9 on Fox next week, it really feels like there is one big thing worth noting: We are somehow near the end of the road already! There are only two episodes remaining and we certainly believe that those are going to be full of twists and turns.

In the end, though, the big question that we are left to wonder here is this: When is everything going to come to a head when it comes to the Ferryman? The battle between this character and Angelo has really been the crux for most of the season, but here is where we remind you that things are only going to get more chaotic before they start to get better.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, go ahead and take a look at the Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

After a stunning reveal, Angelo races against the clock to protect the ones he loves from The Ferryman’s path of death and destruction in the all-new “Shoot The Piano Player” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-109) (TV-14 L,V)

Whatever happens here is almost certain to set the stage for the epic finale airing in early April and at that point, we will simply be stuck waiting to see if we do get more of the story down the road. Our hope certainly remains that we are going to see a season 2, largely because there are so many layers to Patrick Dempsey’s character to unravel. Still, a great deal of that is really going to come down to how many viewers respond to the show not just locally, but also all over the globe.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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