Severance season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of the spring, is there a chance that we will learn something more when it comes to Severance season 3?

Of course, it absolutely does make a lot of sense to want the Apple TV hit back soon, given just how long has passed already since the end of season 2. Unfortunately, this is before you remind yourself of the absolutely terrible / cruel reality that nothing has been filmed as of yet and we know that this process takes a really long time. What we are trying to say is that you are not going to get any premiere-date news this spring, and there is still an unfortunate chance that we learn little more before the end of the year in general.

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For any and all fans of the show’s various Innies and Outies, the only statement we can offer as solace is that cameras will be rolling this year and so long as that happens, there is a chance for a return in 2027. That means that there should at least be a shorter break this time than what we had during seasons 1 and 2.

What inevitably makes the hiatus harder at this point is simply not knowing how the producers plan on tackling some of the major storylines from the end of last season — namely when it comes to Mark. Is he ever going to come out of Lumon again? Is there anything that Gemma can do in order to help him? When it comes to writing characters into a hole, very few shows have ultimately done it better than this one has. Now, the fun challenge is finding a way to establish momentum again for everyone involed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Severance, including an Adam Scott filming update

What do you most want to see on Severance season 3 when it does return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are other updates on the way.

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