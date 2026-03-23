Call the Midwife season 16 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Call the Midwife season 16 between now and the end of the spring? Given the rather complicated nature of the show’s future it is hard to blame anyone for wanting more information as soon as possible.

For the time being, though, here is some of what we can say. There is absolutely another season of the series proper coming to BBC One at some point down the road. The problem here is having to wait a good while in order to see it. Remember that the first order of business here is getting the prequel, which is slated to start earlier this year. After that, we will transition over to an upcoming feature film, which is going to showcase a number of cast members from the original show. A season 16 will follow after that, where the primary setting could shift to some sort of community hospital.

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Because of the nature of the timeline with this show, we do have to be honest: There will probably not be a lot of Call the Midwife news in the near future, at least about the show in its typical form. We tend to imagine that we are a couple of years off at the earliest and in the meantime, writer Heidi Thomas and the entire creative team will take the team to refresh the show in some way. Hopefully, the audience will stick around for that!

For everyone in America currently watching season 15, odds are you will have to wait even longer for news on the future. Our sympathies go out to you already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Call the Midwife now, including everything else we know about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 16 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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