Call the Midwife season 16: What changes to expect

As many of you are likely aware of at this point, Call the Midwife season 16 is going to look and feel rather different than anything that we’ve seen so far. It is 100% coming to BBC One already, so that is not something that you have to worry about. However, there is a prequel as well as a feature film coming first!

Given that we are looking to a future for the series that is still really far away, this is a spot where it is a mistake to make too many definite statements. However, based on the evidence we have, there are a couple of things we can assume.

1. The setting – Call the Midwife is not going to deviate too far from Poplar and its particular chunk of London. However, at the same time, we’ve heard more about a community hospital setting or something similar to that as opposed to a full-on focus on a place like Nonnatus House. This does coincide with the changes in NHS and other parts of medicine in the region at this particular time.

2. The cast – Who will return in the long-term? There are still some questions about that but for the time being, we hope that at least the majority of the current cast members return. Some change is inevitable, but we do think that one of the reasons for the long-term popularity here is the simple fact that you’ve had so many actors who have been a part of it for a long time. You can’t deviate much from that.

3. The focus – It will almost certainly remain on mothers in need and everything done to give them a better future. The heartfelt nature will almost certainly never change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

