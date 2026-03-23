Will Trent season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Can Angie help?

In just over 24 hours, there is going to be a golden opportunity to dive head-first into Will Trent season 4 episode 12 at ABC. So what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just state that there will be a lot of emotional stuff ahead for the title character and for one clear reason: What is happening with Antonio. It seems like even when one clear door of trouble closes here, another opens soon after. That door for Will is now Adelaide, and we will have to see where things go here over time. We’re certainly aware that the network does not need to rush much of anything here along.

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Now, let’s get into specifics for episode 12, which is titled “I Hear It Now, I Was Good.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie. Meanwhile, the murder of a famed conductor, found with cryptic musical clues, pulls Ormewood, Faith and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.

In the end, it feels like this is one of those episodes that is poised to deliver a little bit of everything. You are going to be seeing Will trying tackle some of this trauma (hopefully with Angie’s help), while at the same time giving you another case-of-the-week plot. We do remain convinced that almost no show out there does a better job than this one when it comes to balancing out these different elements. It is probably one of the reasons why it does remain as popular as it is a handful of seasons into its current run on ABC.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now regarding Will Trent, including more on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 12 when it arrives?

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