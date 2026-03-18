Will Trent season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The hunt for Adelaide

As we prepare to see Will Trent season 4 episode 12 on ABC, it feels like for the title character almost everything has changed. After all, even with James Ulster gone, the writers have still found a way for him to leave an impact.

In particular here, we are speaking about him through what we’re seeing with Adelaide, his own daughter. This could be one of the major adversaries moving forward, especially given what happened to Antonio and what he is going to do from here. We really don’t view the end of episode 11 as that much of a cliffhanger since the series obviously needs Will … but what will he do from here? How will the latest experiences shape him? That’s something that we do still need some answers on.

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In speaking about all of this further in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Ramon Rodriguez had to say:

Moving forward, there’s going to be a real hunt on Will’s part — for his uncle and for Adelaide, the person who caused all this chaos. This episode really serves as a springboard for the rest of the season. What happens here absolutely has legs and carries through. Those are always exciting episodes — the ones that become a catapult for everything that follows.

One thing that we do continue to hope is that Will has his support system and continues to lean on them. After all, what he is dealing with at present is the sort of struggle that nobody should have to deal with alone … and we hope that he remains well-aware of that. Otherwise, there could certainly be a measure of trouble.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Will Trent now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 12?

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