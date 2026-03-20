9-1-1 season 9 episode 15 preview: Can Buck recover?

We are very much lucky to know that we are going to be seeing 9-1-1 season 9 episode 15 on ABC in a single week’s time. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that there is absolutely going to be another crisis — how can there not be? The bigger concern to us now is that it could be one that is personally tied to Buck, who is clearly still struggling in the aftermath of what happened to him with the kidnapping. This is something that may take a lot of time to really deal with.

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Based on the preview for what is ahead, it does feel like there are two particular events that will command a lot of attention. First and foremost, we’ve got a man showing up and telling Athena that she needs to investigate his murder … right before he dies. Then, Maddie tries to help on a call that literally takes a few twists and turns.

We wish there was something more shown in the promo hinting at what is ahead for Oliver Stark’s character but in the end, we tend to think that this will take a little bit of time in order to unravel. He has to want to get help and at this point, we’re not sure that he is really at that spot. Meanwhile, beyond that we are not sure that anyone else is going to figure it out for a while. There are still a handful of stories ahead, and that means there is certainly room for this plot to go in a number of different directions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on 9-1-1, including the season 10 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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