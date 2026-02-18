9-1-1 season 10: Is a renewal a sure thing at ABC?

While we do wait to see 9-1-1 season 9 return with new episodes over at ABC, is there more that we can say about season 10? We recognize that this is one of the network’s most-important series and franchises; yet, at the same time, this is an era where the metaphorical belt is being tightened on a number of shows. We hardly feel like the first-responder drama is totally immune to that.

Now with that said, here is the good news: According to a report from Deadline, there is a great deal of optimism that the Angela Bassett led show will be back for a landmark season 10. However, there may be some necessarily concessions made along the way to reduce costs.

What could some of those be? Well, if 9-1-1 follows the lead of another big-name ABC show in Grey’s Anatomy, it could mean cutting down on the number of episodes every cast member appears in. For us personally, though, we would rather keep most of the core performers and try to reduce spending on some of the over-the-top disasters that never feel that realistic in the first place. The people are really the core of what this show has become over the years.

Unfortunately, cost-cutting measures are a trend these days across almost every show out there. A lot of it is tied to rising costs, but also the simple fact that fewer people are watching shows live these days. Streaming does matter, but the financial models for almost every program out there are different from what they once were. This is something that you absolutely do need to take into account.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

