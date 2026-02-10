9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 spoilers: The charity bachelor auction

The bad news when it comes to 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 is that we’re going to be waiting until February 26 to see it.

Now if there is some good news to share, it is simply that we do have some further news now on what lies ahead story-wise, and it does make us rather excited across a few different fronts. “Going Once, Going Twice” is going to have some of the customary danger that you would expect with a show like this but at the same time, it also is throwing in something rather comedic … but also something that tends to happen within the world of first responders.

If you look below, you can see the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

When a medical examiner becomes entangled in a dangerous situation during an autopsy, the 118 is called in to assist. Meanwhile, the 118 hosts an LAFD charity bachelor auction.

The charity bachelor auction sounds on paper like a blast, but could it get far messier than you would ever expect? Given that the start of season 9 featured Athena and Hen getting sent into space, this is honestly one of the few shows where almost anything could be thrown into the mix and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Are there more stories going on beyond what is mentioned here?

Well, we personally tend to think so! This is a show that always does have a trick or two up its sleeve, and there could be arcs established soon that last most of the rest of the season. After all, we would not be super-shocked if there is a solid run of consecutive episodes after this one that carry us either into the finale or fairly close to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

