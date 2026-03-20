The Studio season 2 spoilers: Madonna will appear!

We knew that The Studio season 2 was going to have some big-name guest stars, but getting Madonna to take on a role? We 100% never thought that this would be the case!

Nonetheless, We are here to say that per Entertainment Weekly, the pop-music icon will be joining the Seth Rogen comedy for at least one upcoming episode, which is currently being filmed in Europe. While details on the story remain unclear, this is the first appearance by Madonna in a scripted live-action project in more than two decades. She is obviously not the sort of person who has to do something like this, so we feel like she must have been really impressed with what was brought to her over the past few months.

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Given the long history of people who have come on board The Studio to play versions of themselves, we don’t think it is too crazy to think that Madonna would do the same. We could easily imagine a story where Matt (Rogen) decides that he wants to get the super-elusive singer to sign on for a movie, even though that is not something she is keen to frequently do. There may be a little bit of art imitating life here, but we imagine plenty of laughs at the same time.

So even though this particular casting is now out there, we certainly feel like there are going to be a lot of other major reveals that drop before too long — and of course, we tend to think there may be reasons for excitement about them all. Since everyone had a chance to see The Studio season 1 and understand how it works, isn’t there a chance for even bigger names moving forward?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Studio season 2, including the latest premiere-date hopes

What do you think about Madonna coming on board The Studio for season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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