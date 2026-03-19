American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Filming dates & impact

Are we actually inching closer at this point to getting some real news on American Horror Story season 13? Let’s just say that for now, it certainly feels that way!

Ultimately, we know that the wait has been incredibly long compared to past breaks for the franchise, especially since Delicate wrapped airing almost two years ago. The anticipation has also grown significantly due to the fact that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and so many others are going to be a part of the next chapter alongside newcomers to the world in Ariana Grande. There is no indication as to whether or not this is going to be the final season, but it is certainly something we are prepared for given how few shows make it this far in the first place.

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So if there is now some reason for optimism regarding a season 13 release date, it is this: We at least know now when filming is going to start! According to Production List, the plan is for cameras to start rolling in New York on April 6. This effectively means that the season could wrap filming by the summer and if that happens, a summer launch is very much possible and it would offer the powers-that-be at FX something great or the fall. Given that this Halloween season, it is the perfect time for the anthology to come back. After all, the vast majority of chapters this far have aired in this timeframe.

As for what exactly we do want to see coming up, it really just comes down to some genuine scares, but also a season that is focused and does not go totally off the rails. That has doomed many parts of American Horror Story over the years.

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What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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