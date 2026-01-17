American Horror Story season 13: Star talks Ariana Grande

Heading into American Horror Story season 13 on FX, we know that there are a lot of things to be excited about. One of them has to do with nostalgia, given the fact that there are so many familiar faces coming back to the franchise including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and so many more. Beyond that, though, we also know that Wicked star Ariana Grande is coming on board for the first time.

For those unaware, this is not the first time that Grande has worked with Ryan Murphy, as she was a part of the short-lived but super-fun Scream Queens. This series is a little bit different, but we have to wait and see precisely what she brings to the table.

If nothing else, it does at least seem like Peters is excited to work with her. Just check out what he had to say to E! News while promoting his new project with Murphy in The Beauty:

“What doesn’t she bring to the cast? She’s an incredible performer and actress, and I think that’s gonna be awesome to have her on board … I’m excited to see what’s gonna be in the season. I haven’t read anything yet, so I’m curious what it’s gonna be, what’s it gonna have her doing. It’s exciting.”

One person not currently attached to season 13 is Kim Kardashian (pictured above). However, is there still a chance she could turn up given her continued relationship with Murphy? You never know. We are still far away from the new season premiering so there is likely to be a number of other surprises. In the meantime, the best thing we can say is simply to be prepared for just about anything.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

