American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Jan. 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date between now and the end of January? What about more details on the future of the franchise in general?

Well, just like you would likely imagine, there are a number of things worth talking through here, but let’s just begin by noting that as of right now, production has yet to even start for the next part of the anthology series at FX. This means that it is pretty obvious that we are not going to be getting any more news on the near future anytime soon — even if it would be great if the network decided to surprise us. The best-case scenario right now is that the series returns in either late August or early September.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

If there is one thing that we can continue to be grateful for here, it is that we already know a significant chunk of the cast, including some staples like Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. Heck, we are even getting Jessica Lange back into the mix! Giving us much of the cast (including the debut of Ariana Grande to the franchise) was likely a move to try and curb spoilers during production and allow the producers time in order to make some of their magic.

The one remaining question we would really like to know is whether or not season 13 is the final one. With so many American Horror Story staples coming back, you can argue that this is meant to be goodbye. Plus, 13 holds such significance in the horror genre altogether! Personally, though, we don’t think a show like this ever has to end when it can be constantly rebooted.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now regarding American Horror Story, including Sarah Paulson discussing a return

What are you most hoping to see heading into American Horror Story season 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







