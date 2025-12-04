American Horror Story season 13: Sarah Paulson on return

While there are not a ton of details out there as of yet regarding American Horror Story season 13, we can note the following: It has a great cast! Not only are we seeing newcomers to the franchise like Ariana Grande, but we also have a number of returning faces including Sarah Paulson and even Jessica Lange.

So far, we have effectively seen here is that executive producer Ryan Murphy wants to lean into some nostalgia, while also creating something that could be new and exciting in its own way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So what does Paulson (currently working with Murphy on All’s Fair) have to say about things at present, and also her desire to return? Well, in a new piece over at Variety, she makes at least some of it rather clear:

“I missed it, and I’m really looking forward to doing it again … It was like this dovetailing of my longing for it and the idea that I would be reunited with [all of them] just came together at the right time.”

We will have to wait and see whether or not there is a season 14 after the fact, let alone whether or not Paulson is going to be back for more. Even though every American Horror Story season is its own thing at this point, we are rather pleased about the fact that it remains ongoing and we would like to see it stick around as long as everyone wants it to.

Based on most of what we’re hearing, the plan is for season 13 will start filming at some point early next year. Fingers crossed, there will be some great details revealed leading up to that point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next American Horror Story now

What are you most excited to dive into with American Horror Story season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







