Survivor 50 episode 5 spoilers: More on Charlie vs. Rizo

As we do look ahead at this point towards Survivor 50 episode 5, of course we imagine that there will be many interesting narratives. Obviously, Ozzy is going to be feeling a certain kind of way after Mike White was blindsided. Yet, he also has to do something to save his own hide, right?

What is nice about facing a double Tribal Council within this episode is simply the fact that we are going to for-sure see another tribe get a little more time in the spotlight, something that this season very-much needs. After all, consider the amount of screen time Zac Brown got in this past episode versus players like Tiffany, who has been barely shown at all so far.

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Now, if you want to learn more officially as to what is coming, take a look at the Survivor 50 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Open Wounds” – Tensions flare after Tribal Council when one castaway’s self-proclaimed “temper tantrum” rubs some members of their tribe the wrong way. Rivals clash in “Operation Bad Blood” and the stakes rise as two tribes are sent to Tribal Council, on SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, March 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

What is so funny about the “Bad Blood” feud between Charlie and Rizo is that s far, it has been extremely one-sided. Charlie is terrified of him because of what he did with his jury vote last season, not even knowing at this point that Rizo has an idol. As of right now, there are two dynamics that feel like they are heading for inevitable chaos — this one and whatever is happening with Aubry and Genevieve. We really just have to wait and see who is going to win out.

Related – Learn more right now about Mike White’s vote-out on Survivor 50

What are you the most ready to see heading into Survivor 50 episode 5?

Is there any one person you are rooting for at this point? Share right now in the attached comments and once you do, come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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