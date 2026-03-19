NCIS season 23 episode 14 spoilers: A Navy week crisis?

For those who want to know more about NCIS following the upcoming 500th episode next week, we have a little more news all about that now!

So what can we say here? Well, first and foremost, there is going to be more cases for the team to solve, regardless of what happens with the actual agency. Going into #500, its future remains in doubt as Vance tries to find a way to keep it from being shut down. It feels obvious to us that without murder investigations, there is really no show — we are thrilled to dive more into what the next chapter is going to look like.

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For now, what we can go ahead and do is share the full NCIS season 23 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Fleeting” – Navy Week turns electric when a stolen squad car flips and reveals a sailor stabbed in the trunk. As D.C. spirals into chaos, the team chases a killer while carrying the weight of recent events, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The “weight of recent events” part makes us the most curious, largely due to the fact that there could be some significant consequences for whatever comes in the milestone episode. We do appreciate the fact that nobody is just going to ride into the rest of the season feeling totally okay, and there is going to be a lot of fallout to what happened. In the end, that is so much more realistic than any other possible alternative here, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the 500th episode of NCIS

What do you most curious to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 14 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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