NCIS 500th episode promo: Can anyone save NCIS?

In just a matter of days from now, we will be able to dive into the next NCIS — and this one is critical. This is the 500th episode and beyond just that, one that could throw the entire long-term future of the agency into limbo!

So what will ultimately happen here? That is clearly one of the big things that we’re going to be stuck wondering for a little while, but for the time being, it feels like CBS wants to leave us in a certain measure of suspense. With that being said, we do have a hard time imagining a world in which this agency does not exist. What we tend to think that the writers are doing with this installment right now is two-fold: They want us to freak out a little bit about the idea of no NCIS, but also play off of real-world headlines and allow for some nostalgia at the same time. This is a story that is, after all, going to give us some flashbacks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the official promo that does a good job of showcasing that Vance in particular will be at the center of this story. He has been working for a little while to save the group behind the scenes, but this situation is now a little bit different. We are going to be seeing him do whatever he can presumably with the help of the agents.

We just hope that within this iconic story, Leon is going to realize further that he does not have to go through this alone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to NCIS now and what more to expect from McGee’s future

What do you think we are going to end up seeing across the 500th episode of NCIS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







