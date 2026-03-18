NCIS season 23 episode 13: Sean Murray on McGee, Matteo

We knew that heading into NCIS season 23 episode 13 on CBS last night, we were going to see some sort of earth-shattering reveal regarding Timothy McGee. However, the last thing we expected was to learn that the character had a secret son from an old girlfriend.

At the end of episode 12, it was revealed that Matteo was, in fact, his son. Even though he is 18 years old at this point, he is still someone Tim wants to get to know better. He is of course struggling with the idea that this person was out there that he never knew about, but recognizes that he has time to try to do the right thing.

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In speaking on this situation a little further to USA Today, here is a little more of what Sean Murray had to say:

“McGee has already prided himself in being a good father, because his relationship with his own father was not wonderful … The idea that he has an 18-year-old son freaks him out at first, but he falls into the father role naturally.”

Murray also does indicate that this entire storyline is very much going to continue — in other words, have no fear if you have been wondering about this:

“So much remains to be seen, such as, how is Delilah going to react to this? … We’re not going to set this and forget it. We’ll revisit this for sure.”

As for whether or not this features in episode 13 a.k.a. the 500th of the season, you can certainly argue that there are a lot of other issues that need to be dealt with first. Take, for example, the entire agency being shut down.

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What do you think we are going to be seeing from McGee moving forward on NCIS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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