The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Mike White confirms Survivor cameos

While we wait for The White Lotus season 4 to officially start filming, we can say something for sure courtesy of Mike White: The Survivor cameo trend continues! Even though he was voted out of season 50 last night, there are going to be some former players who turn up again.

Now, it is worth noting that some of these cameos are small and really, you only see them for a matter of moments. The ones at the start of season 2 are, by far, the most notable that we’ve had to see to date. These can be relevant to the story but for the most part, we just tend to think of them as Easter eggs from the creator of the show.

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Speaking to People Magazine, White confirmed that he has people in mind for the next season, but the irony is that at the moment, they do not even know it:

We start shooting in a few weeks. The cast is finally coming together. Maybe at some point I’ll announce the Survivor people, but I have to tell them first before I tell the world.

We obviously feel like if Mike is going to ask some reality stars to take part in the season, aren’t they sure things to turn up? to us anyway, it is really hard to imagine anything else. The new season is set in France, and we imagine that there will be a lot of interesting stories about wealth in society taking place there. The one thing that is curious is that as of right now, there are no confirmed cast members from the first three The White Lotus seasons. Does this mean that we are starting over, or the plan there to keep things a total secret?

Related – When is The White Lotus season 4 going to actually premiere?

Who from Survivor do you want to see moving into The White Lotus season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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