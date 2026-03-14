The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

As of late, there has been more conversation out there regarding The White Lotus season 4 at HBO — and for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, production is likely to take place for a big chunk of the year moving forward. Meanwhile, its creator Mike White was a contestant on Survivor 50, and we have ironically seen more press from him as of late than we did at the end of season 3.

So with castings being recently announced for the upcoming France-set season, it does feel pretty clear that we are going to be seeing the show come back next year. However, is there a worst-case scenario we should be looking at already? Well, there are a few ways to look at it based on the evidence and knowledge that we have…

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It is important to remember here that this is one of the most important series that HBO has — with that, they will want to get it out there as soon as they can without rushing it. In a perfect world, this likely means it comes out by spring 2027 to ensure that it is eligible for the Emmys airing that summer. If it premieres after June 1, the eligibility resets and it will have to wait until the 2028 ceremony to garner any nominations. This is why we look at the worst-case scenario for season 4 as it premiering in the summer or early fall of next. It may not be what the network wants, but they would be okay with it in the event it allows the show to be the best product possible.

Why wouldn’t the show return later than this?

Theoretically it could, but we really don’t think HBO wants to get into a situation where The White Lotus is taking two and a half years between seasons. How does that benefit them? The longer you go between seasons, the more likely it is that audiences fade away.

Related – Be sure to check out some more The White Lotus casting news right now

What do you want to see moving into The White Lotus season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

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