The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Meet the French cast!

We have been lucky to hear a lot of major announcements on The White Lotus season 4 over the course of the past several weeks, but one big question mark remained — where were a lot of the French cast members? Given that the new season seems to be set around the Riviera, it makes sense for Mike White and the rest of the producers to cast as much local talent as they can.

Without further ado now, why not share some more of what that talent will be?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila and Nadia Tereszkiewicz are the latest names checking in for the upcoming season. No official details about their roles have been announced but for now, it feels fair to assume that they will all be employees at the local resort. This would follow the theme that has been established over the past few seasons.

Now, would it be fun to see a change-up where someone from Paris or another city comes down the resort? We suppose that is possible, but above all else we really just want to see the same sort of class conflicts and chaos that defined the first three seasons. We know that a lot of the third season was around spirituality and/or belief systems, and that leaves us curious as to what part of humanity is going to be explored next. There has to be something else that White is curious about, right?

(It does still feel strange to say this but in the interim, you can check out White as a part of Survivor 50 — he is actively still in the game!)

