House of the Dragon season 3 filming: Are reshoots happening?

For those who have not heard as of yet, House of the Dragon season 3 is still planning to release on HBO this June. However, there is more to be said about things behind the scenes!

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that reshoots are currently happening behind the scenes. This was confirmed by showrunner on his The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast. It is hardly a surprise, and certainly not something that is extremely controversial. After all, this is something that was planned a long time ago, and reshoots are also fairly common with projects of this size and scale. We will always love this happening in that it shows there is a real commitment to excellence behind the scenes; there is no real evidence out there that this will impact a premiere date for the next season.

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Now as for what we are anticipating coming up in season 3, it is going to be starting up in a particularly epic fashion, and with the noted Battle of the Gullet from Fire & Blood. Once upon a time, it did appear as though this was going to be at the end of season 2 but things changed — much to the frustration of some fans out there.

In the end, our hope here is merely that the next season is going to live up to the hype we have for it in our head — and it is certainly also worth noting that sentiments are riding high for the franchise following A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which managed to really boost some attention around the Game of Thrones franchise in general.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon now, including some season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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