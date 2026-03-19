The Testaments spoilers: Elisabeth Moss on possible appearance

Is there any chance that we are going to see Elisabeth Moss appear as June over the course of The Testaments? Make no mistake that this is something we are thinking about already. Also, we have to! The character was still alive at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale and based on what we know about her, she is never going to stop looking for her daughter Hannah.

Now, as we are aware, Hannah (using a different name in Agnes) is going to be a major part of the follow-up series. There is clearly a lot of material to be mined from all of this, but will Moss actually appear in the story at some point? Well, that remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more on THE TESTAMENTS right now!

What we can at least say is that Moss is happy to play coy on the possibility, thanks in part to a new appearance on The View. Here is some of what she had to say while also promoting her new series Imperfect Women:

“I couldn’t tell you if I was [going to appear]. It’s been really, really cool, and it meant I didn’t have to say goodbye to the world, which I was very happy about. And obviously, getting to be a part of anything that Chase [Infiniti] is a part of is so exciting. It’s such an honor, and it’s cool.”

Moss went on to praise The Testaments further, noting that it is a great entry point to the world for those who have not seen the original show and is a different story in so many different ways. We are personally hoping that over the course of its run on Hulu, we are going to see the destruction of Gilead for good. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen.

Related – Get more news now on The Testaments, including a longer trailer for what all is ahead

What are you most excited to see heading into The Testaments when it launches?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







