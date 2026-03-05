The Testaments trailer: Can Agnes really change things?

Come April 8 on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see the arrival of The Testaments with its first three episodes — but why not get even more excited now?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first extended look at the spin-off for The Handmaid’s Tale featuring Chase Infiniti and the return of Ann Dowd. In a word, it looks awesome and is everything that we could have wanted. You have an incredible choice of music from the Cranberries and beyond that, a totally different world than what we saw led by June for most of the original show.

Ultimately, it is worth noting first and foremost that Agnes a.k.a. Hannah grew up in Gilead. She does not come into this world with a similar viewpoint as June, and really does not know anything beyond what is directly in front of her. However, the more that time goes on, the more she realizes that she absolutely needs to change things in whatever way that she can.

We do tend to think it would be nice for The Testaments to bring forward at least a little bit of positive energy here and there, if for no other reason than that the original series was so bleak much of the time. There is an opportunity to fundamentally change stuff here, and we really have to hope that the show embraces that and also offers more surprises. Ann Dowd may be the only full-time cast member confirmed from the original show, but we definitely do think there is room for some others to turn up here and there.

