When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 12 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

This weekend on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to dive into the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale. Are you ready for huge stuff from start to finish? Based on all the previews for what is coming up, a potential proposal for Elizabeth and Nathan could be around the corner. There will be romance and, beyond that, also some closure based on what happened with both the fire and the trial.

So is there a chance that there could still be some loose ends at the end of the hour? Let’s just say that, at least for now, that a cliffhanger is very much possible. We have seen this here and there on the show before, so why wouldn’t it be considered here?

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As for what sort of cliffhanger we could end up getting, it feels like the most likely one is going to be tied to Abigail, of all people. After all, we know that Lori Loughlin is going to be back for the next chapter of the series, and this could be a great opportunity to set the stage for that — at least if the writers want to go in a direction that really tees up the future. There could also be a possible exit for Hope Valley, and that is something that at least on some measure, we are actively thinking about (though we don’t want to).

Now, the last major question we are left to think about is this: Will the show actually end before the proposal happens? Anything is possible but honestly, we’d be frustrated in the event that this happens. After all, remember for a moment that it is hard to imagine a scenario where the engagement ends badly. We’ve already seen that happen on the show.

Related – Be sure to see a sneak peek now for the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale

What are you most hyped at this point to see on the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale?

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