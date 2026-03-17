When Calls the Heart season 13 finale video: Gwen’s reflections

This weekend is going to bring your way the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale over at Hallmark Channel, so what more can we say?

We do recognize, and for good reason, that a significant part of the hype for the upcoming finale is tied to a potential proposal involving Elizabeth and Nathan, and for good reason. We are just like everyone else out there who wants to see the two get engaged, and it is largely a matter of when and how it is going to happen. Worst-case scenario the finale ends in a cliffhanger after he gets down on one knee, right? This is a hopeful show, so it is hard to imagine doing anything that is going to be a dagger in the heart.

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The other part of the finale that is (at least for now) worth recognizing here is what is going to happen when it comes to the aftermath of the fire. After the events of episode 11, we like to think that there will be an opportunity for a number of characters to garner more closure and really, that is what the latest sneak preview is all about.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a scene in witch much of Hope Valley gathers together to reflect on what they’ve lost, but also the things that they’ve gained and the closer relationships that they have. Gwen in particular shares gratitude for Rosemary and Lee and in the end, we are certainly curious to see what is going to happen for the two of them moving forward.

In one way or another, we tend to think that this finale is going to bring out every emotion that you have felt watching When Calls the Heart over the years. Prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next When Calls the Heart

What are you most eager to see heading into the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale?

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