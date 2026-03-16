When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 12 (finale): Nathan’s proposal?

It honestly feels like when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 13 finale on Hallmark Channel next week, there is clearly one top story, one that may take over almost everything else when it comes to the show. Are we really about to see a big proposal between Nathan and Elizabeth?

Well, the brief promo that we saw following last night’s episode 11 suggested so. At first, Kevin McGarry’s character appeared to be desperate to seek out the right moment in order to make things happen. However, as a new festival arrives in Hope Valley, it does appear as though his priorities are shifting ever so slightly. Rather than focusing primarily on that, he instead wants to live in the moment … and it does seem as though he is about to find one!

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Ultimately, we have a hard time thinking that When Calls the Heart airs its entire finale without an engagement, unless of course they choose to make it into a cliffhanger. Then again, if that happens, is it really going to be one where there is a lot of suspense? We’ve already had the relationship that did not work with Elizabeth and Lucas, and we do not think the show is going to repeat that. We do believe she and Nathan are endgame and with that, why not just let it happen?

Now, there is a chance that there could be some other stories that transpire as we move forward beyond just all the trial-related stuff that we’ve seen over the past few weeks. Also, there’s a chance we move in a new direction. Given that there is confirmation that Lori Loughlin will be back next season, don’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger related to her.

Related – Learn more to get some other insight on When Calls the Heart and what is ahead

What are you most hoping to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 12?

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