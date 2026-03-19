Yellowjackets season 4 spoilers: Jenna Burgess set as series regular

With filming underway at present on Yellowjackets season 4, we are thrilled to get whatever piece of news we possibly can. Today, that means something more when it comes to the younger version of Melissa.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jenna Burgess has been officially promoted to series regular as this character for the upcoming final season, and that is interesting for a handful of reasons. Obviously, it makes a lot of sense that we would see a ton of Melissa given that the rescue has not happened yet and she is one of the more notable survivors in the wilderness. However, given what happens to her after the rescue, how much more of her are we going to see? That could indicate that we won’t see too much of these women after they make it back to their homes … but that is pure speculation.

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To us personally, we tend to think that one of the more interesting debates moving forward is going to be how much the show decides to utilize Hilary Swank as Melissa, mostly due to what we saw with her and Van at the end of last season. She is clearly dangerous in her own way and you can argue that she and Shauna are on quite the collision course.

So when will we see all of this in action?

It feels like early 2027 is the spot that you can count on the most but at the same time, we’d advise somewhat of a wait-and-see approach given that there is still plenty of room for a lot of things to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets now, including the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Yellowjackets season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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