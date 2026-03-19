9-1-1 season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Buck deals with new trauma

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 14 — one that could prove to be eventful. So what is at the center of “DIY”? Well, for starters, Buck is going to try his best to get over what he went through, but it is not going to be easy.

What is another problem present here? Well, this one is rather simple, as he may be reluctant to let anyone in to how he is actually doing. We definitely recognize that he is a prideful guy but at the same time, there is a lot of value in allowing someone to recognize how you are feeling. Also, the 118 would be better suited to help him than most, given the fact that almost everyone there has endured something rather terrible at this point.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 14 synopsis below:

As Buck tries to manage the trauma following his kidnapping on his own, May tries to secure her first law internship without the help of her mother.

If you have watched the previews for what is ahead in this episode, you also know most likely that we’re going to be seeing Sue go through it with a crisis of her own — one that may end up leading to Maddie having to play the hero at a very high-pressure moment.

We are getting close to the home stretch of the season and by virtue of that, there is one thing that we can say with confidence — everything is about to become crazier than ever. We hope you are prepared.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 now, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 14?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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