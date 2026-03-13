9-1-1 season 9 episode 14 preview: Is Sue going to die?

After the big road-trip crisis tonight on ABC, do you want to learn more about 9-1-1 season 9 episode 14?

Well, it should not be much of a shock to anyone that some sort of life-or-death crisis is at the core of this upcoming story, as we have seen that on many instances in the past. However, it is often a little different when it is someone we care about. Take Sue, for example, who may be suffering from a stroke in the middle of the call center.

As the preview following tonight’s episode gave away, the character collapses almost out of nowhere and in the aftermath of that, Maddie has to find a way to help her in a really short amount of time. Sure, she and the other operators are used to dealing with emergencies, but not always in this direct way. Hopefully, let’s just cross our fingers that Sue ends up being okay, and that there is some measure of closure here by the end of the episode.

As for some of the other stuff we are going to be getting during this particular episode, is a house actually out to kill people? This does feel completely absurd but at the same time, this is very-much the point. There are few shows who dabble in the absurd (or really even relish in it) quite like this one, and we do think they will have a field day with it. The title for this episode is “DIY,” and it may just be tied to some people who got a bit too ambitious with their home renovations and everything takes a turn for the worse for them sooner rather than later.

