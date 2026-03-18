Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Sarah Michelle Gellar on unaired pilot

There is no denying that one of the bigger stories of the past few days has been the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot over at Hulu — or, to be specific, the streaming service opting to not pick up the pilot.

In the wake of this, there is clearly a lot of outcry, but also fans who are trying to figure out what to do. Well, let’s just say that Sarah Michelle Gellar has a little bit of advice.

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Speaking in a new interview on Page Six Radio (per THR) promoting her new movie Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, she noted that the best ways to try and support a reboot are at this point to either stream the original or see her new movie — noting her interest. She also hopes that the already-filmed pilot for the show does not leak:

“I actually hope it doesn’t because then everyone’s going to have an opinion on this and that, and pilots are not finished … It wasn’t done, right? It’s not like we did a season and finished it and then they shelved it. It’s not like when they made the Batgirl movie and didn’t [release] it. That movie was finished. You make a pilot — and I want to clarify this — we made a pilot [first instead of a full season] on purpose because there’s some new characters and you want to see how it goes. There are things you learn from it, and there are things you fix. Usually, [the first version of a] pilot doesn’t air … it’s a learning tool. The original Buffy pilot [had] nothing to do with the show. It was a different Willow. It was a very different show. But those are learning tools and that’s what a pilot is.”

We do know that there were some rewrites and changes made after the pilot, including to write in more of Buffy herself after she was not in the original for too long. It does remain to be seen if Hulu changes their mind, but there is no question that all the discussion has brought more interest in the property than we’ve seen in the past several months.

Are you still hoping to see the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot someday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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